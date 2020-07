Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool

A place to call home! With its prime location and easy access to major freeways, this corner, upstairs unit has been updated and ready for move in. Enjoy the mature trees in the courtyard and a view of the pool from the balcony. Recent paint and flooring. Kitchen and bath have been updated. Refrigerator included. Bills included with monthly rent are ELECTRIC, Water/Sewer/Trash, Gas and Basic Cable. The complex has an on-site laundry room that has been recently updated. Zoned to SBISD.