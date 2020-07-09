All apartments in Harris County
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:34 PM

9630 Poynes

9630 Poynes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9630 Poynes Drive, Harris County, TX 77065

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cf85713071 ---- This 3 bedroom/2 bath house has a huge living area with wood burning fireplace. Dining room has patio door that leads to a large backyard. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, and the laundry room is located between the kitchen and garage. There is neutral carpet throughout the home. There is ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Home sits on a large corner lot, giving the home a large front and backyard. Make your appointment today to see this home before it is gone!!! One year 2 Car Garage Back Yard Blinds Breakfast Room Carpet Ceramic Tile City Water Disposal Fence Fireplace In Living Room Front Yard Garage Heat Master Bedroom One Fireplace Oven Oven &Amp; Gas Stovetop Pool Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range W/D Hookups Only Washer / Dryer Hookups Wood Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9630 Poynes have any available units?
9630 Poynes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9630 Poynes have?
Some of 9630 Poynes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9630 Poynes currently offering any rent specials?
9630 Poynes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9630 Poynes pet-friendly?
No, 9630 Poynes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9630 Poynes offer parking?
Yes, 9630 Poynes offers parking.
Does 9630 Poynes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9630 Poynes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9630 Poynes have a pool?
Yes, 9630 Poynes has a pool.
Does 9630 Poynes have accessible units?
No, 9630 Poynes does not have accessible units.
Does 9630 Poynes have units with dishwashers?
No, 9630 Poynes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9630 Poynes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9630 Poynes has units with air conditioning.
