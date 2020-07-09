9630 Poynes

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cf85713071 ---- This 3 bedroom/2 bath house has a huge living area with wood burning fireplace. Dining room has patio door that leads to a large backyard. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, and the laundry room is located between the kitchen and garage. There is neutral carpet throughout the home. There is ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Home sits on a large corner lot, giving the home a large front and backyard. Make your appointment today to see this home before it is gone!!! One year 2 Car Garage Back Yard Blinds Breakfast Room Carpet Ceramic Tile City Water Disposal Fence Fireplace In Living Room Front Yard Garage Heat Master Bedroom One Fireplace Oven Oven &Amp; Gas Stovetop Pool Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range W/D Hookups Only Washer / Dryer Hookups Wood Fireplace