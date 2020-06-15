138 N. MAIN STREET

Amenities

UPSCALE UNFURNISHED LOFT APT DOWNTOWN - Property Id: 6524



Dream apartment with office or store-front option. Down: 1380 sq ft, LR, kitchen, large bath, walk-in closet, laundry, high end appliances. 10 ft ceilings, 5 ceiling fans, vinyl plank flooring, plantation shutters. Up: 384 sq ft, study, BR, bath, closets/storage, carpet, ceiling fan, black-out drapes over blinds. Park at well lighted door, lockable mailbox. Pictures taken when furnished. Deposit $1250. Rent $1250. No smoking. No pets. Landlord pays water, sewer, trash pickup. Tenant reimbursees Landlord for electricity usage monthly with next rent. LED lighting, 70 gallon water heater. Grand Saline is a Nationally-recognized Main Street City, approximately 1 hour east of Dallas and west of Longview on US Hwy. 80 (4-lanes) and between Canton's First Monday Trade Days (largest flea market in the world) and Lake Fork, Fisherman's Paradise. Walk to PO, park, library, barber and hair salons, Brookshire Grocery, Family Dollar, restaurants, banks, museums and auto services.

