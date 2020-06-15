All apartments in Grand Saline
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

138 N. MAIN STREET

138 North Main Street · (903) 603-6399
Location

138 North Main Street, Grand Saline, TX 75140

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 2 baths, $1250 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1764 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 UPSCALE UNFURNISHED LOFT APT DOWNTOWN - Property Id: 6524

Dream apartment with office or store-front option. Down: 1380 sq ft, LR, kitchen, large bath, walk-in closet, laundry, high end appliances. 10 ft ceilings, 5 ceiling fans, vinyl plank flooring, plantation shutters. Up: 384 sq ft, study, BR, bath, closets/storage, carpet, ceiling fan, black-out drapes over blinds. Park at well lighted door, lockable mailbox. Pictures taken when furnished. Deposit $1250. Rent $1250. No smoking. No pets. Landlord pays water, sewer, trash pickup. Tenant reimbursees Landlord for electricity usage monthly with next rent. LED lighting, 70 gallon water heater. Grand Saline is a Nationally-recognized Main Street City, approximately 1 hour east of Dallas and west of Longview on US Hwy. 80 (4-lanes) and between Canton's First Monday Trade Days (largest flea market in the world) and Lake Fork, Fisherman's Paradise. Walk to PO, park, library, barber and hair salons, Brookshire Grocery, Family Dollar, restaurants, banks, museums and auto services.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6524
Property Id 6524

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

