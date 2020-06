Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Available 04/06/20 Harrison Street House - Property Id: 255004



Completely remodeled and updated. Hardwood floors. New kitchen and baths. All new windows. New central air/heat.

(In the pictures, we were finishing trim)

This beautiful house is perfect for your family!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255004

No Pets Allowed



