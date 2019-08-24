Completely updated from the foundation to the roof! Updated walls, paint, floors, bathroom and kitchen. Appliances included with a stackable washer and dryer. Property will be available to show on Wednesday August 28th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1912 Avenue K have any available units?
1912 Avenue K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galena Park, TX.
What amenities does 1912 Avenue K have?
Some of 1912 Avenue K's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Avenue K currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Avenue K is not currently offering any rent specials.