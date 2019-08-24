All apartments in Galena Park
1912 Avenue K
1912 Avenue K

1912 Avenue K · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Avenue K, Galena Park, TX 77547

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated from the foundation to the roof! Updated walls, paint, floors, bathroom and kitchen. Appliances included with a stackable washer and dryer. Property will be available to show on Wednesday August 28th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Avenue K have any available units?
1912 Avenue K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galena Park, TX.
What amenities does 1912 Avenue K have?
Some of 1912 Avenue K's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Avenue K currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Avenue K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Avenue K pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Avenue K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galena Park.
Does 1912 Avenue K offer parking?
No, 1912 Avenue K does not offer parking.
Does 1912 Avenue K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 Avenue K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Avenue K have a pool?
No, 1912 Avenue K does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Avenue K have accessible units?
No, 1912 Avenue K does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Avenue K have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 Avenue K does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Avenue K have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Avenue K does not have units with air conditioning.

