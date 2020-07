Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Very well maintained 3 bed 2 full bath 1 story brick home located within walking distance to GP Middle and GP HS now available for lease. High vaulted ceilings, tile and build in entertainment center featured in living.Kitchen opens to dining room and features tiled back splash, granite counters, wood cabinetry and double oven. Large master with full bath and good size secondary Bedrooms. Refrigerator washer and dryer included. Huge fenced back yard with covered patio.