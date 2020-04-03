5506 Little Creek Court

Amenities

FABULOUS 1 story home w/beautiful brick detailed front elevation in Cross Creek Ranch! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, flowing open floor plan & light neutral palette throughout. Gorgeous hardwood & tile flooring, recessed lighting & high ceilings w/crown molding. Study w/French doors, mud area, formal dining & incredible kitchen w/large granite island, breakfast bar, SS appliances (fridge included), under cabinet lighting & pendant lighting! Inviting den w/stone cast fireplace & wall of windows. Spacious master suite, bath w/His & Hers vanities, shower & garden tub. Home includes H2O softener. Nice back yard has covered patio! Washer, dryer, refrigerator included! Zoned to Katy ISD & new Adams Jr High & Jordan High (in 2020), both in CCR! This master planned community has family friendly amenities w/parks, hike & bike trails, 3 swimming pools w/ resort style waterpark, dog park, tennis courts, volleyball & basketball courts, caf & fitness center! Come see for yourself!