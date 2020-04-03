All apartments in Fulshear
Find more places like 5506 Little Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulshear, TX
/
5506 Little Creek Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:55 PM

5506 Little Creek Court

5506 Little Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5506 Little Creek Court, Fulshear, TX 77494

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
FABULOUS 1 story home w/beautiful brick detailed front elevation in Cross Creek Ranch! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, flowing open floor plan & light neutral palette throughout. Gorgeous hardwood & tile flooring, recessed lighting & high ceilings w/crown molding. Study w/French doors, mud area, formal dining & incredible kitchen w/large granite island, breakfast bar, SS appliances (fridge included), under cabinet lighting & pendant lighting! Inviting den w/stone cast fireplace & wall of windows. Spacious master suite, bath w/His & Hers vanities, shower & garden tub. Home includes H2O softener. Nice back yard has covered patio! Washer, dryer, refrigerator included! Zoned to Katy ISD & new Adams Jr High & Jordan High (in 2020), both in CCR! This master planned community has family friendly amenities w/parks, hike & bike trails, 3 swimming pools w/ resort style waterpark, dog park, tennis courts, volleyball & basketball courts, caf & fitness center! Come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5506 Little Creek Court have any available units?
5506 Little Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulshear, TX.
What amenities does 5506 Little Creek Court have?
Some of 5506 Little Creek Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5506 Little Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
5506 Little Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5506 Little Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5506 Little Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 5506 Little Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 5506 Little Creek Court offers parking.
Does 5506 Little Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5506 Little Creek Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5506 Little Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 5506 Little Creek Court has a pool.
Does 5506 Little Creek Court have accessible units?
Yes, 5506 Little Creek Court has accessible units.
Does 5506 Little Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5506 Little Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5506 Little Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5506 Little Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXBrookshire, TXRichmond, TXCinco Ranch, TXPecan Grove, TXSealy, TXJersey Village, TX
Wharton, TXBellaire, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXBrenham, TXFriendswood, TXBay City, TXRichwood, TXChannelview, TXDeer Park, TXClute, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College