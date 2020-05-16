27326 Aspen Falls Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage tennis court

An immaculate 2 story home ,5 bedrooms ,3.5bathrooms, formal Dining Room with Hardwood flooring, living Room with cast stone fireplace. Spacious Master Suite with Bay Window and Hollywood bathroom with double sinks , Tub/stand up shower combo. Game room & 4 more Bedrooms upstairs.Extended covered back patio with no back neighbours. Sprinkler system & Water softener. Walking distance to Randolph Elementary , KATY ISD! This home is located in the award winning community of Cross Creek Ranch. Enjoy what this amazing community has to offer from resort Pool, Fitness Center, tennis courts, walking/running trails, biking trails and lakes.Please call for a private tour.