3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:15 AM
52 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Friendswood, TX
Last updated November 15 at 08:27pm
Contact for Availability
Bay Meadows
17201 Blackhawk Blvd, Friendswood, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1058 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Friendswood, Texas? Look no further because you've found it at Bay Meadows Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Friendswood
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
43 Units Available
Baybrook Village II
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1269 sqft
Close to Heritage Park, Baybrook Mall and I-45. Pet-friendly property features four resort-style pools and a bike trail. Modern apartment interiors include stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, brushed nickel fixtures and wood plank floors.
Results within 5 miles of Friendswood
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Southbelt - Ellington
28 Units Available
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1523 sqft
Off Sabo Road, Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe offers amenities including a gym, swimming pool, modern kitchens, outdoor living space in a pet friendly environment. Stay close to downtown with easy access to I-45.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Southbelt - Ellington
16 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Webster
22 Units Available
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1475 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Southbelt - Ellington
28 Units Available
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1365 sqft
Comfy 1-3 bedroom apartments with exclusive access to many community amenities: a beach-entry pool, a 24 hour fitness center, and a business center. Conveniently situated between I-45 and Beltway 8 for easy access to Downtown Houston. Gated community. Each resident has his/her own garage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Southbelt - Ellington
30 Units Available
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Parc at South Green is located in beautiful, quiet South Houston with access to everything you need in the city. Apartments feature green landscaping, balconies and multiple floor plans with updated kitchens and bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Nassau Bay
34 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
The Lakes at Highland Glen
22 Units Available
OakBridge Apartments
1710 Old Alvin Rd, Pearland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1225 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plan with fully-equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and stylish bathrooms. Luxurious swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi, modern fitness center and large BBQ area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
$
Clear Lake
25 Units Available
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Webster
34 Units Available
Palomar
100 W Texas Ave, Webster, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1253 sqft
Energetic staff makes sure residents are happy with their community. Fully renovated clubhouse that hosts coming community events. Community has a pet-friendly atmosphere with a pet park on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
22 Units Available
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr, Pearland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1366 sqft
Small-town living meets Houston lights at Whispering Winds Apartments in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are pet friendly with hardwoods, disposals, in-unit laundry, pool and playground. Near I-45, Beltway 8 and Kemah Boardwalk.
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
$
Clear Lake
48 Units Available
Village on the Lake Apartments
19200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1575 sqft
Prime location on Clear Lake with gorgeous views. Located close to NASA and the Armand Bayou Nature Center. Three resort-style pools and a nine-hole putting green.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
29 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,416
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
$
Webster
20 Units Available
Solano
535 W Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1220 sqft
Newly remodeled, the apartments at Solano are bright and open with built-in bookshelves, bay windows and W/D connections. The pet-friendly community features a refreshing pool for residents. On NASA Parkway, minutes from I-45.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
13 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Hawthorne at Crenshaw
4811 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1264 sqft
New luxury apartment community located just off the Sam Houston Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryers. On-site pool, outdoor kitchen and billiard room.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Webster
17 Units Available
The Vibe At Clear Lake
506 S Austin St, Webster, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1125 sqft
Residents of The Vibe at Clear Lake are offered a superb array of community amenities and services.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Nassau Bay
13 Units Available
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1348 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Nassau Bay
146 Units Available
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
Clear Lake
30 Units Available
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1575 sqft
Experience luxury living with three pools - an infinity pool overlooking Clear Lake, a lounging pool, and a heated lap pool. Top-of-the-line gym, private fishing access, and walk-in closets. Minutes from Armand Bayou and NASA.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Morgan Oaks
877 East House Street, Alvin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1172 sqft
At Morgan Oaks Apartments we offer all the apartment living options you need to create a lifestyle you love. With our one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments homes, you are sure to find something to fit your needs.
