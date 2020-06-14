/
1 bedroom apartments
120 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Friendswood, TX
Clear Lake
35 Units Available
Grayson at Baybrook
19100 Glenwest Dr, Friendswood, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
719 sqft
The area of Clear Lake is renowned for a reason. Experience this beautiful area of Southeast Texas when you make The Grayson at Baybrook your new home.
Contact for Availability
Bay Meadows
17201 Blackhawk Blvd, Friendswood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
599 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Friendswood, Texas? Look no further because you've found it at Bay Meadows Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Friendswood
34 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
733 sqft
Two resort-style pools with gazebos. Three laundry facilities. Options for French doors to patio, fireplace, and/or washer/dryer connections. Five minutes to Baybrook Mall.
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village I
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
43 Units Available
Baybrook Village II
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
Close to Heritage Park, Baybrook Mall and I-45. Pet-friendly property features four resort-style pools and a bike trail. Modern apartment interiors include stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, brushed nickel fixtures and wood plank floors.
Results within 5 miles of Friendswood
Clear Lake
26 Units Available
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
707 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
27 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
749 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Clear Lake
14 Units Available
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$757
684 sqft
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
Webster
13 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
660 sqft
10 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
771 sqft
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
Southbelt - Ellington
31 Units Available
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
678 sqft
Parc at South Green is located in beautiful, quiet South Houston with access to everything you need in the city. Apartments feature green landscaping, balconies and multiple floor plans with updated kitchens and bathrooms.
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
839 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
787 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
Constellation Pointe
12 Units Available
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
719 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Southbelt - Ellington
27 Units Available
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
815 sqft
Comfy 1-3 bedroom apartments with exclusive access to many community amenities: a beach-entry pool, a 24 hour fitness center, and a business center. Conveniently situated between I-45 and Beltway 8 for easy access to Downtown Houston. Gated community. Each resident has his/her own garage.
Southbelt - Ellington
28 Units Available
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
743 sqft
Located close to the intersection of I-45 and Almeda Genoa Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community has a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
12 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
703 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Nassau Bay
34 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
840 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
29 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
772 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
7 Units Available
Park Place
3340 E Walnut St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
577 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with 1-3 bedrooms go fast at Park Place in Pearland. Pet-friendly homes in a tree-lined community with 24-hour maintenance, reserved covered parking and on-site laundry. Short drive to SHT and I-45.
Nassau Bay
13 Units Available
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
733 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Clear Lake
41 Units Available
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Webster
20 Units Available
Solano
535 W Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
790 sqft
Newly remodeled, the apartments at Solano are bright and open with built-in bookshelves, bay windows and W/D connections. The pet-friendly community features a refreshing pool for residents. On NASA Parkway, minutes from I-45.
Webster
42 Units Available
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
