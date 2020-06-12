/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
106 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Friendswood, TX
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Clear Lake
32 Units Available
Grayson at Baybrook
19100 Glenwest Dr, Friendswood, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1112 sqft
The area of Clear Lake is renowned for a reason. Experience this beautiful area of Southeast Texas when you make The Grayson at Baybrook your new home.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated November 15 at 08:27pm
Contact for Availability
Bay Meadows
17201 Blackhawk Blvd, Friendswood, TX
2 Bedrooms
$949
891 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Friendswood, Texas? Look no further because you've found it at Bay Meadows Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Friendswood
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
33 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1175 sqft
Two resort-style pools with gazebos. Three laundry facilities. Options for French doors to patio, fireplace, and/or washer/dryer connections. Five minutes to Baybrook Mall.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village I
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
964 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
43 Units Available
Baybrook Village II
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
985 sqft
Close to Heritage Park, Baybrook Mall and I-45. Pet-friendly property features four resort-style pools and a bike trail. Modern apartment interiors include stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, brushed nickel fixtures and wood plank floors.
Results within 5 miles of Friendswood
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Southbelt - Ellington
16 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1064 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
23 Units Available
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
965 sqft
Small-town living meets Houston lights at Whispering Winds Apartments in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are pet friendly with hardwoods, disposals, in-unit laundry, pool and playground. Near I-45, Beltway 8 and Kemah Boardwalk.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Southbelt - Ellington
28 Units Available
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$980
1039 sqft
Located close to the intersection of I-45 and Almeda Genoa Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community has a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Nassau Bay
35 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
942 sqft
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Webster
42 Units Available
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Southbelt - Ellington
11 Units Available
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
9757 Windwater Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1007 sqft
Infinity-edge pool accented by stone fountain. Kitchens in all floor plans include breakfast bars. Just over one mile to I-45/Gulf Freeway and the Alameda Mall.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:50pm
Clear Lake
19 Units Available
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$979
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Amber Oaks
2685 Old Alvin Rd, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Relaxing small-town life waits at Amber Oaks in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, dishwashers, walk-in closets, W/D hookups and patios/balconies. Easy access to shopping and schools.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Clear Lake
23 Units Available
McAlister
450 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1050 sqft
Prime location in Webster with easy access to Highway 3 and Houston via Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with A/C, hardwood floors, and modern renovations. Community is pet-friendly with sparkling pool for all tenants.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Clear Lake
29 Units Available
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
300 Cyberonics Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1040 sqft
Welcome home to Clear Lake Apartment Homes! Our newly upgraded apartments offer an elegant, modern feel within a quaint and timeless community. Clear Lake is ranked one of Houston's best places to live.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Marina Bend at Clear Creek Apartments
350 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1093 sqft
Fresh apartment designs featuring maple cabinetry, modern appliances, slab granite counters and working kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, laundry facilities and fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Clear Lake
66 Units Available
The Haven on Buoy
15902 Highway 3, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
984 sqft
Units feature huge and roomy floor plans. Close proximity to many great locations.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Southbelt - Ellington
25 Units Available
Westmount at Summer Cove
725 FM-1959, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$999
908 sqft
Two bedroom apartments make for stylish family living. Carpeting, balcony, W/D hookup, and walk-in closets. Easy access to I-45 gives proximity to shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly amenities, large pool, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Southbelt - Ellington
28 Units Available
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1093 sqft
Comfy 1-3 bedroom apartments with exclusive access to many community amenities: a beach-entry pool, a 24 hour fitness center, and a business center. Conveniently situated between I-45 and Beltway 8 for easy access to Downtown Houston. Gated community. Each resident has his/her own garage.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
28 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1120 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
18 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Southbelt - Ellington
12 Units Available
Southpoint
12801 Roydon Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
893 sqft
Limited access gate into the property. Residents love the complex's 3 pools and relaxing clubhouse. Nearby, residents can find great restaurants and a park.
