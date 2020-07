Amenities

307 Rose St. Available 08/01/20 Great Location - Adorable country cottage style home tucked away in one of Fredericksburg's up and coming neighborhoods. Located on a corner lot this home has so much to offer. You will feel right at home. The modern kitchen features, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and wooden countertops. Great dining room/ living room combination. Full bath conveniently located between the two bedrooms. Each bedroom will easily hold a kingsize bed. Reclaimed wood flooring runs throughout the home. This is a must-see property! NO PETS! NO SMOKING!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5901729)