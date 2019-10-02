9610 Ravens Nest

Amenities

4 Bedroom Home in Eaglewood! - Immaculate 4 bedroom Eaglewood home with tons of space, both formals, study with french doors, and gameroom up! Excellent Fort Bend ISD Schools. NO CARPET! Premium laminate wood floors in family room, kitchen, study and ENTIRE SECOND FLOOR! Tile everywhere else! Island kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space, overlooking living area with fireplace! Sprawling backyard for all of your Summer activities! Make your appointment today!



(RLNE2590303)