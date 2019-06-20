16023 Crooked Arrow Drive.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/886c5e3024 ---- This home is in Recognized Fort Bend ISD! Stunning Property for Lease in Sugar Land - Over 2400 square feet, two story (all bedrooms up) with easy access to Hwy 6 and Hwy 59, great shopping, restaurants, grocery stores and more. Excellent neighborhood (Eaglewood), great curb appeal with red brick exterior and a good sized 6000 Sf lot (huge backyard). See it TODAY - This one won\'t last! Tenant occupied until the end of March. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222