All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like
16023 Crooked Arrow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, TX
/
16023 Crooked Arrow Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 1:36 PM

16023 Crooked Arrow Drive

16023 Crooked Arrow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16023 Crooked Arrow Drive, Four Corners, TX 77498

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/886c5e3024 ---- This home is in Recognized Fort Bend ISD! Stunning Property for Lease in Sugar Land - Over 2400 square feet, two story (all bedrooms up) with easy access to Hwy 6 and Hwy 59, great shopping, restaurants, grocery stores and more. Excellent neighborhood (Eaglewood), great curb appeal with red brick exterior and a good sized 6000 Sf lot (huge backyard). See it TODAY - This one won\'t last! Tenant occupied until the end of March. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 16023 Crooked Arrow Drive have any available units?
16023 Crooked Arrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, TX.
Is 16023 Crooked Arrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16023 Crooked Arrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16023 Crooked Arrow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16023 Crooked Arrow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16023 Crooked Arrow Drive offer parking?
No, 16023 Crooked Arrow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16023 Crooked Arrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16023 Crooked Arrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16023 Crooked Arrow Drive have a pool?
No, 16023 Crooked Arrow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16023 Crooked Arrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 16023 Crooked Arrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16023 Crooked Arrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16023 Crooked Arrow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16023 Crooked Arrow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16023 Crooked Arrow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXRichmond, TXPecan Grove, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXAlvin, TXJersey Village, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXTomball, TXSealy, TXFriendswood, TXWharton, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TXDeer Park, TXLa Porte, TXHempstead, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine