All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 15130 Dory Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, TX
/
15130 Dory Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15130 Dory Dr

15130 Dora Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15130 Dora Lane, Four Corners, TX 77498

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
cable included
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Beautiful townhome in Nemo Cay Resort can be leased unfurnished for $1500 or furnished (as shown) for $1800. Conveniently located close to Schlitterbahn Water Park, restaurants, shopping and the beach! Kitchen features granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. If leasing furnished, the master bedroom has a king sized bed, guest room has 2 queen sized beds and is complete with pull out sofa bed in living room. Laundry room in the unit included full size washer/dryer. Nemo Cay offers a heated pool, playground, palapas and kiddie pool for your enjoyment and also private outdoor patio. Basic cable included. Available now! Sorry, no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15130 Dory Dr have any available units?
15130 Dory Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, TX.
What amenities does 15130 Dory Dr have?
Some of 15130 Dory Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15130 Dory Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15130 Dory Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15130 Dory Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15130 Dory Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 15130 Dory Dr offer parking?
No, 15130 Dory Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15130 Dory Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15130 Dory Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15130 Dory Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15130 Dory Dr has a pool.
Does 15130 Dory Dr have accessible units?
No, 15130 Dory Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15130 Dory Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15130 Dory Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15130 Dory Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15130 Dory Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXRichmond, TXPecan Grove, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXAlvin, TXJersey Village, TX
Manvel, TXBrookshire, TXTomball, TXSealy, TXFriendswood, TXWharton, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TXDeer Park, TXLa Porte, TXHempstead, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine