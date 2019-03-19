15130 Dory Dr

Amenities

Beautiful townhome in Nemo Cay Resort can be leased unfurnished for $1500 or furnished (as shown) for $1800. Conveniently located close to Schlitterbahn Water Park, restaurants, shopping and the beach! Kitchen features granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. If leasing furnished, the master bedroom has a king sized bed, guest room has 2 queen sized beds and is complete with pull out sofa bed in living room. Laundry room in the unit included full size washer/dryer. Nemo Cay offers a heated pool, playground, palapas and kiddie pool for your enjoyment and also private outdoor patio. Basic cable included. Available now! Sorry, no pets!