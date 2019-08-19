15007 Sugar Sands Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking

AVAILABLE AFTER SEPTEMBER 9TH 2019 - Come check out this BEAUTIFUL HOME located in a great school district! Bright and open floorplan by Pulte Homes has a combined living & dining area w/ fresh laminate wood floors and full granite countertops! This home has a huge master bedroom with separate shower & bath tub. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Nice game room. Good credit & income (3.5x) required by the landlord.