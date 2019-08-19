AVAILABLE AFTER SEPTEMBER 9TH 2019 - Come check out this BEAUTIFUL HOME located in a great school district! Bright and open floorplan by Pulte Homes has a combined living & dining area w/ fresh laminate wood floors and full granite countertops! This home has a huge master bedroom with separate shower & bath tub. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Nice game room. Good credit & income (3.5x) required by the landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 15007 Sugar Sands Drive have?
Some of 15007 Sugar Sands Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
