Amenities

game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room

4 Bedroom House in the prestigious Gated Community of Woodbridge Estates.Conveniently located off of Highway 6 and West Airport. Zoned to top rated Fort Bend ISD. Two Master bedrooms, One on each floor. Home features Both Formals, Large Gameroom/Media upstairs. High ceiling in the Den. Huge secondary bedrooms. Nice Size yard. Multiple lakes in the community along with the jogging trail. Call today to schedule an appointment!