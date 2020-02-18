10307 Pinetown Bridge Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Upgraded and Well Maintained 3Bed/2Bath Ready to Move In Home located in the heart of Sugarland just off Hwy6. High Ceilings and beautiful Laminate & Tile floors all over the house. Upgraded kitchen with Granite Countertops, Plenty of storage space and a brand new Stainless Steel Refrigerator. Laundry has brand new washer/ dryer. Very well maintained Cul de Sac property with a big backyard and covered patio to enjoy your evenings in this quite neighborhood. Close to shopping and zoned to prestigious FBISD schools. Make an appointment today to come visit and make it your next Home.