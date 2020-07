Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Renters dream! Check out this newly remodeled (thanks to Imelda) 4 bedroom 3 bath with in ground pool on over 1.5 acres. Room for kids to play and a pool to boot. Sought after school district. Great community. Don't miss your chance to be in the country but only minutes away from the city. Call for tour 409-718-8350.