20 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX with move-in specials

18 Units Available
Dominion
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
30 Units Available
Crownridge of Texas
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
44 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
25 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
Results within 10 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
22 Units Available
Rogers Ranch
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1712 sqft
Upgraded apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. Use the on-site conference room, business center and grilling station as needed. Close to Loop 1604 for a smooth commute. By SilverHorn Golf Club.
25 Units Available
Forest Crest
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,120
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1211 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments offering granite counters, impressive hardwood flooring, unique cabinetry, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities are endless and designed to relax: yoga studio, coffee bar, sparkling pool, 24-hour gym.
60 Units Available
Stone Oak
The Vecina Apartments
20915 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Vecina Apartment Villas, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in San Antonio, TX in the Stoneoak neighborhood, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertaining spaces.
68 Units Available
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1440 sqft
Welcome to Birwood Heights, San Antonio's inspired apartment community. Designed with a splash of luxury, Birwood Heights is ideal for those seeking a home full of style, comfort and convenience.
69 Units Available
Forest Crest
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,245
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1249 sqft
A beautiful location in the heart of San Antonio's downtown area. Apartments feature quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel shelving. On-site amenities include a vanishing-edge pool and rooftop terrace.
172 Units Available
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1732 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Towers in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
27 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$866
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1402 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
41 Units Available
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$926
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1352 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwashers. Tenants can take advantage of communal pool, yoga, hot tub, and gym. Convenient location close to local shopping and Salado Creek.
37 Units Available
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$995
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,172
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1328 sqft
Modern and sleek. Just off the freeway. Master suites with walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic on-site amenities, including concierge services, grill area and community garden. New construction.
16 Units Available
Stone Oak
Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1785 sqft
Luxury apartments located on Canyon Springs Golf Club and close to nearby schools, shops and dining. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments homes with attached garages.
30 Units Available
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1139 sqft
Experience luxury living in a natural setting. Enjoy the charm of the upscale Stone Oak neighborhood in a community designed just for you.
20 Units Available
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home-like apartment community features designer touches like farm sinks, a resort-like pool, intrusion alarms and a dog-grooming station. In Northwest San Antonio near the Loop. I-10 and Hwy 16 gets you to downtown within minutes.
24 Units Available
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1201 sqft
You will love the good life at Savannah Oaks, in San Antonio, Texas. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near major employers and universities are designed with your unique lifestyle in mind.
122 Units Available
Forest Crest
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1479 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Indulge in luxury in the heart of The Rim.
14 Units Available
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1119 sqft
Amenities include community Wi-Fi, covered parking, a pool and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom floor plans feature laundry hookups, separate dining areas and spacious closets. Just off I-10.
59 Units Available
Forest Crest
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,159
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1225 sqft
Near I-10 and area parks. Beautiful interiors with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site amenities include Nest technology, a pool, gym and game room. Trash valet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Fair Oaks Ranch apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Fair Oaks Ranch apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

