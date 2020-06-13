Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

92 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$836
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
29111 STEVENSON GATE
29111 Stevenson Gate, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2268 sqft
** NO PETS** STUNNING ONE-STORY HIGHLAND HOME THAT LOOKS LIKE A MODEL IS MOVE-IN READY! LOVELY HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT THE COMMON AREAS.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks Ranch
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
34 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
Studio
$829
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$883
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27221 NICHOLS PASS
27221 Nichols Pass, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3101 sqft
27221 NICHOLS PASS Available 07/15/20 GREAT HOME @ BOERNE, TX - BEAUTIFULL HOME! built on 2018, 4/2.5/2 +study /office, Family room/game room upstairs/ Master bedroom downstairs/ great cover patio on the back/ Carpeting, Ceramic Tile, Wood.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8606 NAPA LNDG
8606 Napa Landing, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3919 sqft
Come home to comfort! Away from the turmoil of traffic. This Mike Hollaway built home is one of their most popular 4 bedroom plans with private study, large game room upstairs which can double as the media room. Over 3,919 SF of living area.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
27402 Camino Haven
27402 Camino Haven, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2893 sqft
Beautiful 2893sf, 4BR/2.5BA home in gated subdivision of The Enclave at Stonehaven. Open concept living with large living/dining area & gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and gas cooking.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
36 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1150 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
48 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Dominion
20 Units Available
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Crownridge of Texas
26 Units Available
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
29 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1282 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
150 Medical Drive
150 Medical Drive, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a gorgeous apartment with an open-concept.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Rolling Creek
105 Rolling Creek, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1699 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN BOERNE! - BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD AND IN A GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT IN BOERNE. PERFECT HOUSE FOR A NICE FAMILY WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS AND A COVERED PATIO. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, AND GROCERY STORES.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
124 Phil Wilson
124 Phil Wilson, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1372 sqft
Older 3 bedroom home in established neighborhood. Converted garage can be used as an office, game room or family room Great backyard with 2 storage buildings, greenhouse, & covered patio.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
10014 BASILONE RDG
10014 Basilone Ridge, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3601 sqft
Behold your 3/4-acre scenic retreat with stunning views!!! Gorgeous, quiet, beautifully designed on a quiet cul-de-sac in The Canyons at Scenic Loop.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
120 VAIL DR
120 Vail Drive, Boerne, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2740 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in BISD. Master bedroom and secondary bedroom/bathroom downstairs. 3 bedrooms, game room and bath upstairs. Upgraded kitchen with granite and ss appliances, gas cooking, huge pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
116 DUSTY CORRAL
116 Dusty Corral, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2317 sqft
Beautiful home located in highly sought after Herff subdivision in Boerne! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, huge kitchen with gas stove and lots of cabinets including a desk area. Open concept floor plan. Large master bedroom with separate tub and shower.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
140 DUSTY CORRAL
140 Dusty Corral, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2824 sqft
Great family home near schools and neighborhood amenities! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, covered deck and privacy fenced.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Dominion
1 Unit Available
22210 Iso Grifo Ln
22210 Iso Grifo Ln, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3259 sqft
Interior designed fully furnished from furniture to linens & silverware property. Functional kitchen built for entertaining with backsplash, built in oven, glass top stove, granite countertops. Dual Huge Master rooms and bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
28822 benedikt path
28822 Benedikt Path, Scenic Oaks, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2949 sqft
Absolutely Stunning, Rare 1-Story, 4 Beds, 3 Bath, Study, Flex/Media Rm, Oversized 4 Car Garage Home in Highly Desirable Balcones Creek & Boerne ISD! Huge Gourmet Kitchen With Island, Lots of White Silestone Counters & White Kitchen Cabinets,

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
241 HORSE HL
241 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2381 sqft
This home will live up to your expectations. One of the builders most popular 2 story plans with approx. 2,381 SF of living space. Large eat in kitchen opens up to the main living area for the Chef's that like to entertain.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Dominion
1 Unit Available
25 WORTHSHAM DR
25 Worthsham Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
3802 sqft
Tucked away inside the prestigious Dominion Sub/Featuring exquisite & sophisticated upgrades you quest in a new custom home. Extensively renovated, including new metal roof/new appliances/AC/hardware/tubs/sinks & more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fair Oaks Ranch renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

