Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

BETTER THAN NEW!!! THESE COZY REMODELED DIA APARTMENTS OFFER REFRIGERATED AC, NEW APPLIANCES , CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT, NEW ROOF TOP SHINGLES, NEW PAINT INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR, NEW REFRIGERATED HVAC UNITS, NEW LIGHTING FIXTURES. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF FABENS... CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, CHURCH, UTILITIY COMPANIES, SHOPPING. Water and Gas included for the first 6 months.