Home
/
Ennis, TX
/
812 Lynn Ct
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:18 AM

812 Lynn Ct

812 Lynn Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

812 Lynn Court, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
812 Lynn Ct, Ennis, TX - 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom remodeled home! - New beautiful original wood floors, new tile, new fixtures and a great floor plan will knock-your-socks-off!!! Come see this very nice home in the heart of Ennis and one of our most popular neighborhoods. This is a great place to live, entertain, and just feel at home. Fireplace is cosmetic only, do not light. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.

(RLNE3886161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Lynn Ct have any available units?
812 Lynn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 812 Lynn Ct have?
Some of 812 Lynn Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Lynn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
812 Lynn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Lynn Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Lynn Ct is pet friendly.
Does 812 Lynn Ct offer parking?
Yes, 812 Lynn Ct offers parking.
Does 812 Lynn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Lynn Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Lynn Ct have a pool?
No, 812 Lynn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 812 Lynn Ct have accessible units?
No, 812 Lynn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Lynn Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Lynn Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Lynn Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 812 Lynn Ct has units with air conditioning.

