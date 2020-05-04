Amenities

812 Lynn Ct, Ennis, TX - 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom remodeled home! - New beautiful original wood floors, new tile, new fixtures and a great floor plan will knock-your-socks-off!!! Come see this very nice home in the heart of Ennis and one of our most popular neighborhoods. This is a great place to live, entertain, and just feel at home. Fireplace is cosmetic only, do not light. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.



(RLNE3886161)