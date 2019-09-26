Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This cozy 1 bedroom condo right off Nasa Rd is conveniently located near all water life. Spacious bedroom and living room. A community pool located near and visible from the balcony. Assigned parking and a storage room assigned to the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4001 Nasa Parkway 1 have any available units?
4001 Nasa Parkway 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Lago, TX.
What amenities does 4001 Nasa Parkway 1 have?
Some of 4001 Nasa Parkway 1's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 Nasa Parkway 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Nasa Parkway 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.