El Lago, TX
326 Pebblebrook Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 4:44 PM

326 Pebblebrook Drive

326 Pebblebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

326 Pebblebrook Drive, El Lago, TX 77586

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Charm & Comfort describe this Gem of El Lago. W/FREE YARD MAINTENENCE, included, &over 80k in improvements, this home abounds w/special touches. It features 2 Spacious Living Areas, 4 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, Decking & Lush landscaping in front, &a Big covered patio in back w/a Shaded Back yard. Inside, Kitchen has updates including Silestone Counters, Glass Paneled Cabinets, Updated Pulls, &Newer Applicances. Off the kitchen, a Bright Open Eating Space, over-looking the Relaxing Back yard. One Living Space is off the Kitchen, & features Original Brick Fireplace, Light Windows, & plenty of room for Family Fun. 2nd Living Space near entry, offers guests inviting peak into the residence. ThePrivate Master Suite has a Huge Walk-in Closet, Walk-in Shower, a Seperate Vanity Space, & it's own entry to backyard w/Patio. Bonuses: Mudroom off garage, New Paints and Tile Flooring throughout, & other features throughout! Call to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Pebblebrook Drive have any available units?
326 Pebblebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Lago, TX.
What amenities does 326 Pebblebrook Drive have?
Some of 326 Pebblebrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Pebblebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
326 Pebblebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Pebblebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 326 Pebblebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Lago.
Does 326 Pebblebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 326 Pebblebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 326 Pebblebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Pebblebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Pebblebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 326 Pebblebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 326 Pebblebrook Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 326 Pebblebrook Drive has accessible units.
Does 326 Pebblebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 Pebblebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Pebblebrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 Pebblebrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

