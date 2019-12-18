326 Pebblebrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Charm & Comfort describe this Gem of El Lago. W/FREE YARD MAINTENENCE, included, &over 80k in improvements, this home abounds w/special touches. It features 2 Spacious Living Areas, 4 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, Decking & Lush landscaping in front, &a Big covered patio in back w/a Shaded Back yard. Inside, Kitchen has updates including Silestone Counters, Glass Paneled Cabinets, Updated Pulls, &Newer Applicances. Off the kitchen, a Bright Open Eating Space, over-looking the Relaxing Back yard. One Living Space is off the Kitchen, & features Original Brick Fireplace, Light Windows, & plenty of room for Family Fun. 2nd Living Space near entry, offers guests inviting peak into the residence. ThePrivate Master Suite has a Huge Walk-in Closet, Walk-in Shower, a Seperate Vanity Space, & it's own entry to backyard w/Patio. Bonuses: Mudroom off garage, New Paints and Tile Flooring throughout, & other features throughout! Call to see it today!