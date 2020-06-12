/
3 bedroom apartments
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eagle Pass, TX
815 Alexander Dr
815 Alexander Drive, Eagle Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1531 sqft
Residential Lease - Property Id: 294022 New contruction on a highly demanded location. One story home, open space areas, granite countertops and big kitchen with great space for storage.
2235 BASSWOOD ST #1
2235 Basswood, Eagle Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1582 sqft
Las Ventanas Townhomes in Eagle Pass, Now available for rent ! Unit 2, modern two story, offering 3 bedrooms, 2.
2085 Suncrest Dr
2085 Suncrest Dr, Eagle Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1351 sqft
671 CEYLON ST
671 North Ceylon Street, Eagle Pass, TX
Home for lease located in the historical area of Eagle Pass. Spacious living areas with 4 bedrooms, 1/2 bath downstairs, full bath on second floor, two additional rooms on the 3rd floor with beautiful views.
523 Monroe
523 North Monroe Street, Eagle Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2277 Cantera Circle
2277 Cantera Cir, Eagle Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
For Lease! Nice and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Liberty Elementary area. Fully fenced, big backyard and home has a carport. Approx 1248 sqft of living area and master bathroom is handicap accessible.
2642 FOX FIRE
2642 Fox Fire Dr, Eagle Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2081 LA JOLLA STREET
2081 La Jolla St, Eagle Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
House for Rent, Coming soon!!! Great location close by Liberty, EPJ and EPHS schools. Easy acess to the Veterans Blvd and Bibb St. Refrigerator and Stove Included. Call Maricela for more Details 830-968-2212.
2315 El Indio Hwy
2315 Highway Boulevard, Eagle Pass, TX
Commercial building for LEASE. Property consists of approx. 5650 sq. ft. Open concept area on one side, plus several private spaces and kitchenettes on the other side. Easy access to 2 main front entrances and 3 side exits.
1615 BRYAN #11 ST
1615 Bryan Street, Eagle Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2642 sqft
Low maintenance townhouse for rent. 3 bedroom 3 bath, 2 car garage. Isolated master downstairs with a large bath. Large living with hardwood floors. No yard to take care of. Quiet street in a great location.
271 Alazan
271 Alazan Dr, Maverick County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
New Residential Rental available!! Home is situated in a nice and beautiful neighborhood ready to move in! The home has 3 large bedrooms, large closets, formal dinning room granite counter tops in kitchen/restrooms includes stove and fridge.