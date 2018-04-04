415 S MONROE ST.

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Commercial Building Space for Lease. Over 7, 500 SF of living area available. Can be leased in parts or all 7,563 sf. $1.00/sf plus NNN. On Monroe St close to International Bridge II, ideal location. Shared parking space and shared building with "Casa de Cambio", total building square footage is 8,000, lot size .64 of an acre. Additional parking space on back of building. For more details please Contact Listing Broker Doris Salinas-Sanchez/Realty Executives of Eagle Pass @ 830-352-5333 or 758-1034. www.realtyexecutivesofeaglepass.com