415 S MONROE ST.
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:30 PM

415 S MONROE ST.

415 South Monroe Street · (830) 352-5333
415 South Monroe Street, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

parking
parking
Commercial Building Space for Lease. Over 7, 500 SF of living area available. Can be leased in parts or all 7,563 sf. $1.00/sf plus NNN. On Monroe St close to International Bridge II, ideal location. Shared parking space and shared building with "Casa de Cambio", total building square footage is 8,000, lot size .64 of an acre. Additional parking space on back of building. For more details please Contact Listing Broker Doris Salinas-Sanchez/Realty Executives of Eagle Pass @ 830-352-5333 or 758-1034. www.realtyexecutivesofeaglepass.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 15 spaces/unit.

Does 415 S MONROE ST. have any available units?
415 S MONROE ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagle Pass, TX.
Is 415 S MONROE ST. currently offering any rent specials?
415 S MONROE ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 S MONROE ST. pet-friendly?
No, 415 S MONROE ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle Pass.
Does 415 S MONROE ST. offer parking?
Yes, 415 S MONROE ST. does offer parking.
Does 415 S MONROE ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 S MONROE ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 S MONROE ST. have a pool?
No, 415 S MONROE ST. does not have a pool.
Does 415 S MONROE ST. have accessible units?
No, 415 S MONROE ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 415 S MONROE ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 S MONROE ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 S MONROE ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 S MONROE ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
