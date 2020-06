Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

New Listing!! Office space available. Beautiful colonial/spanish style two story building with 5,944 sqft of space to use. Located in downtown area of Eagle Pass, few blocks away from International Bridge #1 and popular retail stores. Rent is $3,000 dlls per month with $3,000 security deposit. For more information or to schedule your private showing call Alberto Montemayor, Realtor at 830-513-5690 RE/MAX Real Estate Services.