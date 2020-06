Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Commercial Space available for Lease on Las Cimas Plaza. Located on the corner of North Veterans Blvd and Las Cimas Dr. Suite 400 offers 1575 SF +-. Asking $1,500 a month. For professional/retail business use. Plaza was built in 2015. Shared parking, excellent condition and high traffic location. For more information contact Listing Broker Doris Salinas-Sanchez/Realty Executives of Eagle Pass @ 830-352-5333 or 830-758-1034. www.realtyexecutivesofeaglepass.com