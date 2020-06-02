All apartments in Del Rio
Find more places like 16 Larkwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Del Rio, TX
/
16 Larkwood Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

16 Larkwood Lane

16 Larkwood Ln · (830) 775-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16 Larkwood Ln, Del Rio, TX 78840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2361 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Custom built, Architectually designed home on beautifully landscaped lot with well established Magnolia and Fruit trees. Three bedroom, two-bath, two car carport with additional parking spaces in the front. Formal living and dining rooms with a fireplace in the family room. The home has double floor to ceiling closets in all three bedrooms. The kitchen has a cooktop, separate oven, dishwasher, disposal and microwave as well as large spacious drawers and cabinets. Laundry area is in a room off the carport. Extra storage. The large covered patio is off the family room. Must see to appreciate. Call Charlotte at 830-765-8501 to schedule an appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Larkwood Lane have any available units?
16 Larkwood Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Larkwood Lane have?
Some of 16 Larkwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Larkwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16 Larkwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Larkwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16 Larkwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Rio.
Does 16 Larkwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16 Larkwood Lane does offer parking.
Does 16 Larkwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Larkwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Larkwood Lane have a pool?
No, 16 Larkwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16 Larkwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 16 Larkwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Larkwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Larkwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Larkwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Larkwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16 Larkwood Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonegate Apartments
705 Kings Way
Del Rio, TX 78840

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eagle Pass, TX
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity