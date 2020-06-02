16 Larkwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Custom built, Architectually designed home on beautifully landscaped lot with well established Magnolia and Fruit trees. Three bedroom, two-bath, two car carport with additional parking spaces in the front. Formal living and dining rooms with a fireplace in the family room. The home has double floor to ceiling closets in all three bedrooms. The kitchen has a cooktop, separate oven, dishwasher, disposal and microwave as well as large spacious drawers and cabinets. Laundry area is in a room off the carport. Extra storage. The large covered patio is off the family room. Must see to appreciate. Call Charlotte at 830-765-8501 to schedule an appointment