1909 Northglen Avenue

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Westside Manor of Deer Park. Great size living room just off kitchen with fireplace. Plenty of cabinet storage with granite countertops and gas stove. Built in bookshelves in formal dining room. Master bath has separate shower and tub. Large backyard with covered patio to enjoy the outdoors. Credit and background check are required. Pets are accepted with a non-refundable pet deposit of $300 per pet. Max 3 pets and or 180 pounds total. Make this yours today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



