All apartments in Deer Park
Find more places like 1909 Northglen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deer Park, TX
/
1909 Northglen Avenue
Last updated June 10 2019 at 4:50 PM

1909 Northglen Avenue

1909 Northglen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deer Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1909 Northglen Avenue, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Westside Manor of Deer Park. Great size living room just off kitchen with fireplace. Plenty of cabinet storage with granite countertops and gas stove. Built in bookshelves in formal dining room. Master bath has separate shower and tub. Large backyard with covered patio to enjoy the outdoors. Credit and background check are required. Pets are accepted with a non-refundable pet deposit of $300 per pet. Max 3 pets and or 180 pounds total. Make this yours today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Northglen Avenue have any available units?
1909 Northglen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
What amenities does 1909 Northglen Avenue have?
Some of 1909 Northglen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Northglen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Northglen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Northglen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 Northglen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1909 Northglen Avenue offer parking?
No, 1909 Northglen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Northglen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Northglen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Northglen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1909 Northglen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Northglen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1909 Northglen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Northglen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Northglen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Northglen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Northglen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery at Deer Park
401 McDermott St
Deer Park, TX 77536
The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St
Deer Park, TX 77536
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd
Deer Park, TX 77536
​Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd
Deer Park, TX 77536

Similar Pages

Deer Park 1 BedroomsDeer Park 2 Bedrooms
Deer Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeer Park Apartments with Parking
Deer Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TX
Channelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine