12 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dayton, TX

10 Units Available
Madison Court Apartments
1451 W Clayton St, Dayton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1096 sqft
Just minutes from the North Main Shopping Center and Henderson Day Park, this community provides residents with covered parking, community events and concierge service. Apartments are smoke-free, wheelchair accessible and have in-unit laundry.
26 Units Available
Eaglebrook
10855 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1204 sqft
Enjoy every moment at Eaglebrook Apartments in Mont Belvieu, TX, where we take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable.

1 Unit Available
946 MILAM STREET
946 Milam Street, Liberty, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1274 sqft
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME IN LIBERTY, TEXAS - RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME IN LIBERTY, TEXAS (RLNE5618230)
32 Units Available
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1363 sqft
Located in the Baytown area. This community offers a large dog park and puppy pool, grilling area, and pool with an in-water tanning deck. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, oversized terraces and ample storage.
55 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,083
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1587 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
31 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1555 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
15 Units Available
99 At Southwinds
2100 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1045 sqft
Come visit Ninety-Nine at Southwinds Apartments and find your new home today! Ninety-Nine at Southwinds Apartments offers upscale one and two bedroom apartments.
1 Unit Available
Spring Hill Village
16700 Golf Club Dr, Crosby, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
943 sqft
Located off Highway 90 in Crosby, just minutes from Lake Houston and Sylvan Beach Park. Units include fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans.
Contact for Availability
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1371 sqft
Thanks for checking out The Vic at Southwinds. Today we look like a construction site but on June 10th we will be the newest and coolest place to live in Baytown.

1 Unit Available
17111 Morning Star Ave
17111 Morning Star Avenue, Harris County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1596 sqft
17111 Morning Star Ave Available 07/15/20 17111 Morning Star Ave - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
16107 Spinnaker Drive
16107 Spinnaker Drive, Harris County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1798 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
13626 Cotton Run
13626 Cotton Run, Mont Belvieu, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
4328 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

