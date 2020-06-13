Apartment List
/
TX
/
dayton
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dayton, TX

Finding an apartment in Dayton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Madison Court Apartments
1451 W Clayton St, Dayton, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1096 sqft
Just minutes from the North Main Shopping Center and Henderson Day Park, this community provides residents with covered parking, community events and concierge service. Apartments are smoke-free, wheelchair accessible and have in-unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Dayton
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
$
23 Units Available
Eaglebrook
10855 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1204 sqft
Enjoy every moment at Eaglebrook Apartments in Mont Belvieu, TX, where we take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
91 Units Available
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1180 sqft
Welcoming community located off Highway 146 and near Mont Belvieu City Park. Apartments boast walk-in closets, kitchen appliances, and a private patio or balcony. Property offers on-site laundry, carports, and a swimming pool.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
946 MILAM STREET
946 Milam Street, Liberty, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1274 sqft
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME IN LIBERTY, TEXAS - RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME IN LIBERTY, TEXAS (RLNE5618230)
Results within 10 miles of Dayton
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
36 Units Available
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1363 sqft
Located in the Baytown area. This community offers a large dog park and puppy pool, grilling area, and pool with an in-water tanning deck. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, oversized terraces and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
40 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1555 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
59 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1587 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
4 Units Available
Spring Hill Village
16700 Golf Club Dr, Crosby, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
943 sqft
Located off Highway 90 in Crosby, just minutes from Lake Houston and Sylvan Beach Park. Units include fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
Contact for Availability
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1371 sqft
Thanks for checking out The Vic at Southwinds. Today we look like a construction site but on June 10th we will be the newest and coolest place to live in Baytown.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7029 Williams Ln
7029 Williams Ln, Chambers County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1383 sqft
Four Bedroom House in Baytown TX - Property Id: 296213 If you are looking for a 4 bedroom house with updated flooring, kitchen, and bathrooms then this may be a great option for you.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
13626 Cotton Run
13626 Cotton Run, Mont Belvieu, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
4328 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Dayton, TX

Finding an apartment in Dayton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Dayton 3 BedroomsDayton Apartments with Parking
Dayton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXStafford, TX
Atascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine