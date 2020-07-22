Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Dayton, TX with parking

9 Units Available
Madison Court Apartments
1451 W Clayton St, Dayton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the North Main Shopping Center and Henderson Day Park, this community provides residents with covered parking, community events and concierge service. Apartments are smoke-free, wheelchair accessible and have in-unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Dayton
26 Units Available
Eaglebrook
10855 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1204 sqft
Enjoy every moment at Eaglebrook Apartments in Mont Belvieu, TX, where we take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable.
Results within 10 miles of Dayton
34 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1555 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
63 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,077
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1587 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
32 Units Available
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1363 sqft
Located in the Baytown area. This community offers a large dog park and puppy pool, grilling area, and pool with an in-water tanning deck. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, oversized terraces and ample storage.
15 Units Available
99 At Southwinds
2100 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1045 sqft
Come visit Ninety-Nine at Southwinds Apartments and find your new home today! Ninety-Nine at Southwinds Apartments offers upscale one and two bedroom apartments.
1 Unit Available
Spring Hill Village
16700 Golf Club Dr, Crosby, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
943 sqft
Located off Highway 90 in Crosby, just minutes from Lake Houston and Sylvan Beach Park. Units include fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans.
Contact for Availability
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1371 sqft
Thanks for checking out The Vic at Southwinds. Today we look like a construction site but on June 10th we will be the newest and coolest place to live in Baytown.

1 Unit Available
17023 Morning Star Avenue
17023 Morning Star Avenue, Harris County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1382 sqft
Crosby Home in Beautiful Area with Private Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
3606 Hampstead Court
3606 Hampstead Court, Harris County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1937 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
1107 Vang Court
1107 Vang Court, Harris County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1395 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath , 2 Car Garage on quiet cul-de-sac in Crosby TX.

1 Unit Available
16107 Spinnaker Drive
16107 Spinnaker Drive, Harris County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1798 sqft
*Move in by 7/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 Unit Available
15223 Victoria
15223 Victoria, Chambers County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2094 sqft
Location is everything and this home offers that and then some!If you are in search of a "Welcome Home Vibe" this is the home for you Nestled within a quiet cul-de-sec inside of Lanai Subdivision.

1 Unit Available
1011 Trunnions Way
1011 Trunion Way, Harris County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1682 sqft
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,682 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dayton, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dayton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

