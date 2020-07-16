All apartments in Corsicana
501 Dobbins Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

501 Dobbins Road

501 Dobbins Rd · No Longer Available
Location

501 Dobbins Rd, Corsicana, TX 75110

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath brick on heavily treed corner lot is great neighbor. This home has tons of storage and large rooms. Large laundry room and additional closet in the garage. Just painted and some new flooring. Fenced backyard has two additional storage areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Dobbins Road have any available units?
501 Dobbins Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corsicana, TX.
What amenities does 501 Dobbins Road have?
Some of 501 Dobbins Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Dobbins Road currently offering any rent specials?
501 Dobbins Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Dobbins Road pet-friendly?
No, 501 Dobbins Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corsicana.
Does 501 Dobbins Road offer parking?
Yes, 501 Dobbins Road offers parking.
Does 501 Dobbins Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Dobbins Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Dobbins Road have a pool?
No, 501 Dobbins Road does not have a pool.
Does 501 Dobbins Road have accessible units?
No, 501 Dobbins Road does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Dobbins Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Dobbins Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Dobbins Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Dobbins Road does not have units with air conditioning.
