Large 3 bedroom 2 bath brick on heavily treed corner lot is great neighbor. This home has tons of storage and large rooms. Large laundry room and additional closet in the garage. Just painted and some new flooring. Fenced backyard has two additional storage areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 501 Dobbins Road have any available units?
501 Dobbins Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corsicana, TX.
What amenities does 501 Dobbins Road have?
Some of 501 Dobbins Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Dobbins Road currently offering any rent specials?
501 Dobbins Road is not currently offering any rent specials.