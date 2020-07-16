501 Dobbins Road

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large 3 bedroom 2 bath brick on heavily treed corner lot is great neighbor. This home has tons of storage and large rooms. Large laundry room and additional closet in the garage. Just painted and some new flooring. Fenced backyard has two additional storage areas.