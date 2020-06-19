All apartments in Corsicana
2609 W 4th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2609 W 4th Ave

2609 W 4th Ave · (972) 878-7368
Location

2609 W 4th Ave, Corsicana, TX 75110

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2609 W 4th Ave - A · Avail. now

$650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Darling Apartment in Corsicana, TX - Awesome property with no yard maintenance! This property is lovingly updated and is close to Navarro College, shops, and restaurants! The utility package will help take the stress out of having to take care of all those separate bills. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non- refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Utility Package is an additional $200 per month.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 W 4th Ave have any available units?
2609 W 4th Ave has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2609 W 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2609 W 4th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 W 4th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2609 W 4th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corsicana.
Does 2609 W 4th Ave offer parking?
No, 2609 W 4th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2609 W 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 W 4th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 W 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 2609 W 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2609 W 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2609 W 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 W 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 W 4th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 W 4th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 W 4th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
