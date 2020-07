Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Fresh coats of paint and super clean! This two bedroom traditional home from the 50's is just darling! Original hardwood floors in the bedrooms, and new carpet in the living room make this home ready for immediate move-in. The kitchen is functional, bright and airy. You'll appreciate the separate utility room and two covered parking spaces. The HUGE back yard is perfect for entertaining and relaxing in the evenings. Come see the home soon!



OWNER FINANCING IS AVAILABLE!