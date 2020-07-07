4610 Wellbrook Lane

Amenities

Interior just painted with Sherwin Williams Alabaster. Prestigious home in Bayou Forest section of Cinco Forest Cinco Ranch. This will be your chance to rent a beautiful Darling Home with brick veranda on an oversized cul de sac lot, with the nature reserve in your backyard. Great views from many of the windows of the pool with waterfall, oxbow lake and forest. Bedroom #2 is down with full bath attached. Grand total of 5 bedrooms, 4 and 1/2 baths, 3 car garage, huge gameroom plus a bonus room with loft. Sweeping staircase greets you in the 2 story foyer with French windows lining the way. And so much storage with closets and cabinets galore plus the Texas basement upstairs (walk-in attic space). Screed hardwoods in formal dining, home office, den and master bedroom. Factor in the Katy ISD trifecta (Williams Elem, Beck Jr High, Cinco Ranch HS) and now you have a winner. Still time to enjoy the pool.