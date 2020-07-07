4022 Belvoir Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous home w/a heated pool & spa in a gated community on the 18th hole of the Willow Fork Golf Course. LAWN & POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. 5 spacious bdrms, 3 full, & 1 half bath, a study (w/French doors & closet), den, formal dining rm, family rm, game rm, & a 3 car attached garage. Filled w/beautiful decorator & architectural touches like porcelain wood look tile floors through out the 1st floor, soft neutral paint, chair & crown molding, raised ceilings, arched doorways, & generous room sizes. The gourmet kitchen has SS built-in appliances, Quartz counter tops, Travertine back-splash, & custom cabinets & drawers. The 1st floor master retreat has 2 sinks on an extended vanity w/granite counter top, custom framed mirror, upgraded vanity lights, a separate over-sized garden tub, seamless walk-in shower. Upstairs game rm w/2nd floor terrace w/views of yard, pool, & golf course. Covered patio w/pergola, heated pool & spa, & stunning views of the golf course. Washer/dryer included.