3718 McDonough Way

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Exquisite elegant recently built home in Tamarron Community zoned to great schools from the Lamar Consolidated ISD. The home features brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful tile backsplash and white tile flooring for most of the house. The kitchen its remarkable beautiful with its enormous size and appearance. A lot of room to do your desire cooking and be able to serve as you go. The community its very quiet with nice neighbors. Everything is new! come see for yourself. Perfect place to live.