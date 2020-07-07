2802 Stableview Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, well-maintained brick and stone home located on Cul-de-sac in the gated community of Willow Park Green across from Willow Fork Country Club. perfectly located close to Energy Corridor, West park tollway, 99, and I-10. 4 bedroom (2bedrooms and 2 bathrooms down) 3 bath elevation home comes with plenty of upgrades including new interior paint, new fence, new AC (2016), new lighting and ceiling fans, all trees trimmed. The home also boasts custom granite in bathrooms, Avanza island countertops in kitchen, glass door cabinets in kitchen & butler's pantry, 2-story rotunda entry, stone front & porch upgrade. Nice size backyard with no back neighbors. Zoned to acclaimed KATY ISD schools. Never flooded. Immediate for move in.