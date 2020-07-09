24503 Folkstone Circle

Amenities
Cinco Ranch lifestyle, fabulous starter townhome is the builder's former model home, Corner lot near walking trails and lake. Wood flooring, dining room and kitchen with tile. The kitchen has 2 pantries (one is a large walk-in), granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. all bedroom Upstairs, great master bedroom with a large bathroom with dual sinks & separate shower & tub. Two spacious Boy & girl bedrooms with walk-in closets with the hallway bathroom. ceiling fans. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included.