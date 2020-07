Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Beautiful two story home with high ceilings, five bedrooms, and a study. Great Cinco Ranch location with many community amenities. Gorgeous backyard with large pool with waterfall. Covered patio in backyard. Hardwood flooring and tile throughout first floor. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen. Zoned to Katy ISD with all the great schools.Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Pool maintenance included.Come and see this wonderful home!