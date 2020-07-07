22319 Stormcroft Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, two story home zoned to highly acclaimed schools of Fielder Elementary, Beck Junior High and Cinco Ranch High School. Pool, spa and second floor balcony. Located on the golf course in prestigious North Lake Village Cinco Ranch. Huge island kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, refrigerator included.Large master down with a sitting room which would make a great nursery, study or home gym. Beautiful formal dining. Study with stain grade French doors and built in wood shelving. Large gameroom with doors to balcony and 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Balcony overlooks pool and golf course. Quick commute to Grand Parkway 99, Westpark tollway and I-10 Energy Corridor. Washer/Dryer/Fridge/Pool Maintenance included. Long Term Available! Great utility room with overhead cabinet storage, open shelving storage. Located near many popular spots - Lifetime Fitness, YMCA, Villagio, LaCenterra, library, grocery stores & restaurants!