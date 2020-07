2010 Shadow Park Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage tennis court

CHARMING 3/2/2 ONE STORY nestled on a CUL DE SAC street in the highly sought after GREENWAY VILLAGE of CINCO RANCH - home to 10+ COMMUNITY POOLS, NATURE TRAILS, TENNIS COURTS and a GOLF COURSE. Upon entry you will be greeted w/ HIGH CEILINGS, HUGE FAMILY ROOM, FORMAL DINING and STUDY w/BUILT-IN SHELVING and DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY. Lovely KITCHEN w/BREAKFAST BAR and the REFRIGERATOR is INCLUDED! MASTER SUITE w/plenty of NATURAL LIGHT and door with ACCESS TO THE BACK PATIO. Two LARGE SECONDARY BEDROOMS w/ good sized closet space. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! SPRINKLER SYSTEM! WALKING DISTANCE to a PARK AT THE END OF THE STREET, ELEMENTARY SCHOOL and COMMUNITY POOL right around the corner. EASY COMMUTE to the ENERGY CORRIDOR w/ easy access to I-10/HWY 99 and WESTPARK TOLLWAY! MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!