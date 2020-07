Amenities

This beautiful home sits on a cul-de-sac in the highly desired Cinco Ranch Greenway Village subdivision. Tile flooring throughout the entry, dining, study, family, kitchen and breakfast. Island kitchen boasts granite counters and tile backsplash. The master bathroom is complete with double sinks and separate shower & whirlpool tub. Spacious secondary bedrooms and Gameroom with carpet make up the second floor. Large and lush backyard with Beautiful private pool & spa.