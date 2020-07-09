1911 Orchard Berry Lane

Amenities

***Not accepting any more showings or applications at this time ***Fantastic open concept 2 story complete with gameroom, media room, and a full 3 car garage. Windows galore, ceiling fans, and blinds throughout. Upgraded flooring, tile backsplash, and countertops. As you enter the foyer you are greeted by your private study to the left. Island kitchen features 42" cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances & a large adjoining breakfast area. Spacious 2 story family room with high ceiling & corner fireplace. Oversized downstairs master bedroom with many windows. Upgraded master bath shower, dual sinks, and a separate garden tub. Upstairs gameroom with wet bar & media room. Two great sized bedrooms and full bath complete the upstairs.