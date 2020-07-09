All apartments in Cinco Ranch
Last updated March 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

1911 Orchard Berry Lane

1911 Orchard Berry Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Orchard Berry Ln, Cinco Ranch, TX 77494
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
media room
***Not accepting any more showings or applications at this time ***Fantastic open concept 2 story complete with gameroom, media room, and a full 3 car garage. Windows galore, ceiling fans, and blinds throughout. Upgraded flooring, tile backsplash, and countertops. As you enter the foyer you are greeted by your private study to the left. Island kitchen features 42" cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances & a large adjoining breakfast area. Spacious 2 story family room with high ceiling & corner fireplace. Oversized downstairs master bedroom with many windows. Upgraded master bath shower, dual sinks, and a separate garden tub. Upstairs gameroom with wet bar & media room. Two great sized bedrooms and full bath complete the upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Orchard Berry Lane have any available units?
1911 Orchard Berry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cinco Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1911 Orchard Berry Lane have?
Some of 1911 Orchard Berry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Orchard Berry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Orchard Berry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Orchard Berry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1911 Orchard Berry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cinco Ranch.
Does 1911 Orchard Berry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Orchard Berry Lane offers parking.
Does 1911 Orchard Berry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Orchard Berry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Orchard Berry Lane have a pool?
No, 1911 Orchard Berry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Orchard Berry Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1911 Orchard Berry Lane has accessible units.
Does 1911 Orchard Berry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 Orchard Berry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 Orchard Berry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 Orchard Berry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

