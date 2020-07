Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Executive Home in Cinco Ranch - Updated and Ready! This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home is a family pleaser. Fantastic kitchen for the cook, game room for the kids, and room for all. Fantastic updates and features every where. Low energy windows, Sprinkler system, 2 hot water heaters updated Trane HVAC System, Granite counters, Water purifier, & water softener, and more.



This property is also for Sale for $344,500. This means Rent now & Buy latter would be an option.



(RLNE4837017)