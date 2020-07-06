All apartments in Channelview
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:13 PM

1707 Adriana Lane

1707 Adriana Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Adriana Ln, Channelview, TX 77049

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful and well-maintained home is move in ready! It is right off the beltway, close to everything and only 17 miles from downtown. The house is a 4 bedroom 2 bath and 2,556 sq. ft. It is located on a curve, so the backyard backs no one and is pretty big! There is hardwood flooring in the living room, the garage is insulated, there are granite counter tops in the kitchen and new stainless steel appliances. Only small pets allowed inside. Price includes lawn service.
Call or text 832-407-8373 for more info or to see the house.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/houston-tx?lid=12230061

(RLNE5191715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Adriana Lane have any available units?
1707 Adriana Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 1707 Adriana Lane have?
Some of 1707 Adriana Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Adriana Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Adriana Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Adriana Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Adriana Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Adriana Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Adriana Lane offers parking.
Does 1707 Adriana Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Adriana Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Adriana Lane have a pool?
No, 1707 Adriana Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Adriana Lane have accessible units?
No, 1707 Adriana Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Adriana Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Adriana Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Adriana Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 Adriana Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

