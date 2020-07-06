1707 Adriana Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful and well-maintained home is move in ready! It is right off the beltway, close to everything and only 17 miles from downtown. The house is a 4 bedroom 2 bath and 2,556 sq. ft. It is located on a curve, so the backyard backs no one and is pretty big! There is hardwood flooring in the living room, the garage is insulated, there are granite counter tops in the kitchen and new stainless steel appliances. Only small pets allowed inside. Price includes lawn service.

Call or text 832-407-8373 for more info or to see the house.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/houston-tx?lid=12230061



(RLNE5191715)