15301 South Drive 8

Exquisite, Spacious Mobile Home For Rent. - Property Id: 137388



Recently remodeled. Enter into this beautiful living room with lush carpet & fireplace, then make your way to the dinning room with a cozy breakfast nook. The Kitchen will take your breath away with specialized cabinets. Not to mention the Walk in Closet in the Master Bedroom. The Master bathroom has French doors, Large Tub, Shower & plenty of cabinets for storage.



Application Requirements:

We verify rental history, work history & criminal background.

*Rent & Deposit (Must be paid in full prior to move in)

*Provide proof of verifiable income (check stubs, Bank Statement, W-2, etc) for 1 month. Income must be 3X the rent amount.

*Picture Identification for Everyone Over 18 Years of Age

(Background Check-murder, rape/sexual assault will not be approved).

If you meet the income requirement & are interested come by our office: 313 Carlang St. Channelview, TX 77530

Mon.-Fri.10:00-6:00 with required documentation & complete payment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137388p

No Pets Allowed



