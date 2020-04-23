All apartments in Channelview
Find more places like 15301 South Drive 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Channelview, TX
/
15301 South Drive 8
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:27 AM

15301 South Drive 8

15301 South Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Channelview
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15301 South Drive, Channelview, TX 77530
Old River Terrace

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Exquisite, Spacious Mobile Home For Rent. - Property Id: 137388

Recently remodeled. Enter into this beautiful living room with lush carpet & fireplace, then make your way to the dinning room with a cozy breakfast nook. The Kitchen will take your breath away with specialized cabinets. Not to mention the Walk in Closet in the Master Bedroom. The Master bathroom has French doors, Large Tub, Shower & plenty of cabinets for storage.

Application Requirements:
We verify rental history, work history & criminal background.
*Rent & Deposit (Must be paid in full prior to move in)
*Provide proof of verifiable income (check stubs, Bank Statement, W-2, etc) for 1 month. Income must be 3X the rent amount.
*Picture Identification for Everyone Over 18 Years of Age
(Background Check-murder, rape/sexual assault will not be approved).
If you meet the income requirement & are interested come by our office: 313 Carlang St. Channelview, TX 77530
Mon.-Fri.10:00-6:00 with required documentation & complete payment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137388p
Property Id 137388

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5023243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15301 South Drive 8 have any available units?
15301 South Drive 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 15301 South Drive 8 have?
Some of 15301 South Drive 8's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15301 South Drive 8 currently offering any rent specials?
15301 South Drive 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15301 South Drive 8 pet-friendly?
No, 15301 South Drive 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Channelview.
Does 15301 South Drive 8 offer parking?
No, 15301 South Drive 8 does not offer parking.
Does 15301 South Drive 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15301 South Drive 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15301 South Drive 8 have a pool?
No, 15301 South Drive 8 does not have a pool.
Does 15301 South Drive 8 have accessible units?
No, 15301 South Drive 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 15301 South Drive 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15301 South Drive 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15301 South Drive 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15301 South Drive 8 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd
Channelview, TX 77530

Similar Pages

Channelview 1 BedroomsChannelview 2 Bedrooms
Channelview Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine